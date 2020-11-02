Recipe: Easy overnight egg bake

What's better than breakfast for dinner? Whip up these easy, filling meal the night before and just pop it in the oven the next night for a healthy, well-balanced meal.
Ingredients
8 eggs
1/4 cup milk
s&p
8 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped (you can also use ham or breakfast sausage)
1/2 green pepper, red pepper, and onion, chopped and sauteed till soft
4 large mushrooms, diced and sauteed till soft
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 slices of bread, crust removed
Instructions
Crack the eggs into a bowl, add milk, s&p, and beat.
Prepare bacon or other meat, as well as the cooked veggies. Shred cheese, if necessary.
Spray a 9x13 pan or cast iron skillet with cooking spray. Place slices of bread to cover bottom of pan.
Spread cooked veggies over the bread. Then spread the cooked meat.
Spread the shredded cheese.
Pour beaten egg mixture over entire pan contents. Cover with foil and let soak overnight.
Serve with toasted English muffins and green salad.
