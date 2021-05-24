Recipe: Easy One-Skillet Sausage and Peppers with Rice

This easy one-skillet recipe brings together Italian sausage with onions and peppers for a quick and easy dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound Italian sausage, removed from casing (can be mild or hot)
2 cups sweet or yellow onion, peeled and diced small (about 1 large onion)
2/3 cup red bell pepper, seeded and diced small
2/3 cup yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced small
3 to 4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced
2 cups dry/uncooked minute or instant rice
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1/3 to 1/2 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely minced (stems discarded)
1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
Directions
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the sausage and onion. Sauté for about 8 minutes over medium-high heat, or until sausage is cooked through and onions are lightly golden browned.
Add the peppers, garlic, and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes.
Lower the heat to medium-low and add the rice and chicken broth. Cook, covered, for about 5 to 10 minutes or until rice is tender and all the liquid has been absorbed.
Turn off the heat, add the parsley, and stir to combine.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
