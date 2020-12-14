Recipe: Easy holiday dinner side dishes

The holidays are right around the corner. Accentuate your big meal with these easy holiday dinner side dishes.
Roasted Sweet Potato, Pear, and Onion from Good Housekeeping - Roast pears with root vegetables for a sweet and savory side dish.
Maple Bacon Carrots from delish - Sweet, savory, rich, and tender.
Cheesy Squash Casserole from The Life Jolie - Cheesy Squash Casserole is the kind of side dish that will impress even the pickiest of eaters. Tender yellow squash and zucchini, savory bread crumbs and deliciously melty cheese make this side dish a total crowd pleaser.
Roasted Beets with Beet Green Salsa Verde from Food & Wine - Tyler Florence uses beets and their greens to make this fresh and vibrant side dish for Thanksgiving. If you can’t find beets with beautiful greens, Swiss chard or curly spinach leaves can be used instead.
Creamy Cranberry Salad from Taste of Home - The keys are tangy fruit, fluffy marshmallows and crunchy nuts.
Green Beans with Sauteed Onions and Crunchy Za'atar Breadcrumbs from The Spruce Eats - Tender-crisp green beans are tossed with sauteed onions and toasted breadcrumbs flavored with Middle Eastern za'atar seasoning in this twist on a classic.
Spicy Roasted Broccoli and Scallions from Real Simple - Toss the roasted broccoli florets with finely chopped anchovies if you like—they’ll add a tantalizingly briny bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.