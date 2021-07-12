Recipe: Easy fried rice

Better than takeout, this one-dish recipe eats like a meal and makes for delicious leftovers. Double the recipe and freeze for an easy future dinner.
Ingredients
3 cups rice cooked (white, brown, or jasmine work well)
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1/4 large onion chopped
2 cloves garlic minced
1 cup peas and carrots frozen
2 large eggs
1/2 tsp sesame oil
3 tbsp soy sauce
green onions
Instructions
In a large skillet or wok, preheat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, cooking about about 2 to 3 minutes.
Add in the peas and carrots and cook until partially thawed, 1 to 2 minutes.
Turn the heat up to medium-high and add cooked rice. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until rice starts to brown. Reduce heat and push rice to the sides of the pan, making a hole for the eggs.
Crack the eggs into the middle of the pan and scramble. Once eggs are cooked, stir them into the rice.
Mix soy sauce and sesame oil together and pour over rice. Stir until rice is evenly coated with sauce.
Top with chopped green onions.
