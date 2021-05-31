Recipe: Easy enchilada sauce

The easy enchilada sauce only requires three main ingredients and a handful of spices that you probably already have in the pantry anyway. It also freezes well!
Ingredients
1 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup tomato paste
1/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons cumin
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
2 1/2 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Start by making the sauce. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a medium sauce pan, and then add tomato paste, flour, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder. Whisk together until a paste forms.
- Pour vegetable or chicken broth to paste and whisk until smooth. Increase the heat and continue whisking until the sauce starts to thicken. Season with salt and pepper, bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat as soon as it boils and then it's ready!
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup tomato paste
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Start by making the sauce. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a medium sauce pan. When hot, add tomato paste, flour, 2 teaspoons cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder. Whisk together until a paste forms.
- Pour vegetable or chicken broth to paste and whisk until smooth. Increase heat and continue to whisk until sauce starts to thicken and provide a little bit of resistance. Season with salt and pepper, bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat as soon as you see bubbles and you are ready to go!
- If you’ve tried this recipe, come back and let us know how it was!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.