Recipe: Doritos topped stuffed jalapeños

Perfect for Superbowl (or really, anytime), these jalapenos have crunch and heat, all in one.
Ingredients
12 large jalapeño peppers
8oz cream cheese, room temperature
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish
¼ cup chopped green onion, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish
¼ tsp roasted garlic powder
¼ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp garlic salt
A little pepper
⅓ cup grated smoked cheddar or gouda cheese
Doritos
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the jalapeños in half and remove the stem and seeds.
Cook's tip: Wear gloves to avoid the hot spice getting under your nails.
- In a bowl, combine the cream cheese, ¼ cup chopped cilantro and green onion, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and garlic salt. Stir to combine.
- Stuff the peppers with the cream cheese mixture (you might have a small amount left over). Top each of the peppers with a small mound of shredded cheese.
- Bake for 10-13 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and starting to turn golden.
- Crunch up your Doritos and stir the remaining 1 tablespoon of cilantro and green onion into the chips.
Cook's tip: You can have fun with this recipe by adding cooked bacon, pulled pork, or even shredded brisket to the mix.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
