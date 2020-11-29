Sweet and gooey w ith a great mix of textures, this is a dessert you'll want seconds of (and maybe even thirds).
1 1/4 cups flour
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
Combine and press into 9 x 9 ungreased pan. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups brown sugar
1 tbsp flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
pinch salt
1 cup medium grind coconut
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup candied or marachino cherries cut up
Beat eggs slightly, then add rest of ingredients in order. Spread in pan and bake 25 minutes.
1 cup icing sugar
2 tbsp softened butter
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp milk or water.
Spread over cooled squares.
