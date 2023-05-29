Recipe: Deep Fried Fiddleheads

They only come around one time a year and they're the main star of this incredible dish.
A bunch of fiddleheads
Dry dredge:
1/2 cup cornstarch
Tablespoon salt and smoked paprika
Wet mixture:
1 box of tempura
A lemon forward beer (I used a lemon IPA) (ice cold)
Dipping sauce:
1/2 cup sour cream or ¼ mayo ¼ cup sour cream
3 tbsp chopped parsley
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 shallot, finely minced
Salt – for a fancy twist, use a truffle salt
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 tbsp evoo
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Toss your fiddleheads in your dry mix and let it stand for 15 minutes.
Get your fryer up to 375.
Make your tempura mix by following the boxed instructions, but switch your water for beer.
Immediately begin battering the fiddleheads, drop them in oil and cook until golden brown.
Remove and drain on a paper towel and salt over top while hot.
To make the dipping sauce, combine all the ingredients and whisk together until you have a nice smooth dip. Taste and season with salt.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
