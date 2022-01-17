Recipe: Date croissants

Delicious for breakfast or dessert, these croissants are flaky and a cinch to throw together.
Ingredients
1 ¼ cups chopped dates
½ cup water
1 tbsp lemon juice
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ cup chopped pecans
Pillsbury croissant rolls
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 375 F. Pit and chop your dates.
- In a small sauce pot, combine water, lemon juice and dates and bring to a boil. Let simmer for about 5 minutes and stir in your baking soda.
- Use an immersion blender to turn the mixture into a jam.
- Chop your pecans.
- Separate your Pillsbury croissant dough.
- Add the date jam and sprinkle the pecans on top. Do not overfill, as you want it to roll up without everything falling out.
- Roll up your croissants and bake according to dough directions. Pillsbury was 11 minutes at 375 F.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
