Recipe: Curried Mussels

This classic mussels dish has a warm curry twist.
Ingredients
2 lbs of mussels
2 tbsp oil or butter
3 red chillies (1 whole)
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
4 cloves garlic
1 red onion
1 thumb sized piece of ginger
2 tbsp of fresh curry leaves
3 heaping tbsp of tandoori (or other curry) paste
1 can coconut milk
1 lime
Instructions
Start by cleaning your mussels, making sure you throw away any broken or open ones.
Get your prep done - slice your onion, garlic, ginger and two chillies - also optionally, chop your cilantro stalks here as well.
In a pot on medium heat, add some oil or butter.
Once melted, add your onions and whole chili (this is a decorative chili for presentation).
Once onions have begun to sweat and soften, add in your garlic, ginger, and chili.
Let that cook for a few minutes, it will become quite aromatic. Add in your fresh curry leaves and if you have cilantro stalks and cook for 2 more minutes.
Next add your curry paste and mix well so all the flavors are incorporated.
Pour in your can of coconut milk and mix well so you have a nice creamy sauce. Bring up to slow boil and pour in mussels and close the pot with a lid allowing them to cook in the steam.
After 4 minutes, open the pot and throw in half your chopped cilantro. Mix well, most of the mussels should be open now.
Close the pot and cook for three more minutes to allow any remaining mussels to open.
Remove from heat top with fresh lime juice and cilantro.
Serve with garlic naan bread.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
