Recipe: Creative lunch ideas for back to school

With a new school year right around the corner, it's time to gear up for making lunches again. So, here are some creative lunch ideas for back to school that are easy to make and that kids will love!
Munchie lunches. At the beginning of the week prep healthy snacks: wash and cut up fruits and veggies; cut up some cheese; make up small resealable cups of humus and salad dressing for dip; prepare tuna or egg salad; slice cooked chicken, ham or sausage; hard boil eggs; etc. Then you can make up snacks and muchie-style lunches in a snap.
Bowl-style lunches. A few ingredients can be mixed in a larger Tupperware for a delicious, well-balanced lunch. Some suggestions: chicken Caesar salad bowl (lettuce, dressing, cold sliced chicken, croutons), taco or burrito bowl (warm meat or beans in a Thermos, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa), or a fried rice bowl (warm cooked rice in a thermos, shrimp, veggies).
Make-your-own lunches. Kids love interactive lunches (and it might make them eat more nutritiously too) - give them small pita rounds, deli meat and sliced cheese to construct their own wraps; pack healthy tortilla chips, cheese, salsa and plain yogurt for nachos; or, little flatbreads with pizza sauce and shredded cheese for pizzas.
Meal muffins. You can pack a lot into a muffin, like all different fruits, seeds and oats. But they can also be savoury - bacon or ham and cheddar muffins are delicious, and you can turn a muffin into a pizza but adding in mozzarella cheese and cup up pepperoni. You can also sneak in some healthy stuff in your muffins, such as chia.
Have some school lunch products. Use cool Bento boxes to section everything off. Silicone muffin liners are also great makeshift bowls that tuck easily into Tupperware and keep foods partitioned. And, if you're feeling really creative, you can buy cute cookie cutters and other fun accessories to "dress up" their lunch.
For more ideas, check out this post on 4 winning lunchbox snacks your child will actually want to eat,or use this guide to plan a week's worth of lunches.
