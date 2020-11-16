Recipe: Cream of mushroom soup

Warm, creamy and satisfying, this soup is easy to make and is filling enough for a meal. Serve with crusty French bread.
Ingredients
5 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 chopped onion
1 tsp fresh thyme or 1/8 tsp dried thyme
3 tbsp butter
3 tbsp flour
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground pepper
1 cup half-and-half
Instructions
In a large pot, cook the mushrooms, broth, onion and thyme until tender, 10-15 minutes.
Puree the mixture in the pot with a handheld mixer, or in a blender.
Meanwhile, heat the saucepan again and add the butter and flour, then whisk until smooth. Let cook 1 minute. Add salt, ground pepper, half-and-half and the mushroom mixture and simmer until thickened.
