Recipe: Cold meals for hot summer days

No one wants to cook when it's blazing hot outside! That's why we love cold meals for hot summer days. They're easy to throw together and make for some great leftovers.
Try this refreshing strawberry gazpacho from Cooking Light. While tomato season is at bay, turn to strawberries to make this refreshing version of the classic Spanish chilled vegetable soup.
A chicken taco wrap is great for dinner or lunch (The Taylor House) - make a few for your next picnic!
A Cobb salad sub from Taste Of Home is filling and nutritious. You can substitute tortillas for the bread and make wraps instead.
Another great Cooking Light recipe is this Mexican-style chicken and honeydew salad. It's chock full of summer fresh goodness!
