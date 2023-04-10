Recipe: Coffee gojuchang beef ribs

Coffee is the perfect way to marinade this delicious beef rib recipe.
Ingredients
Marinade
4 short ribs, kalbi cut
4 cups of coffee, cooled (old coffee from the morning is fine)
Thumb sized piece of ginger
6-8 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tbsp gochujang
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 limes juice
Salt & pepper
Cilantro stalk, chopped finely
Instructions
Take all your ingredients and mix together and then place your ribs in the marinade for 6-8 hours.
Glaze
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tbsp gochujang
¼ cup honey
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 tsp sesame oil
1 lime, juiced
3 cloves garlic, minced
Thumb-sized piece of ginger, minced
Place a sauce pot on medium heat and cook your garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the rest of your ingredients together and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes.
Taste and adjust to your own spice or sweet preference.
Cook the ribs.
Get your grill hot with a full chimney of coals.
Grill the ribs directly over heat, flipping after 2 minutes.
Glaze and cook for 1 minute.
Flip and repeat and then serve.
Serve over rice with chopped cilantro, chili and sesame seeds on top.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
