Recipe: Classic monkey bread

We promise: once you make this recipe one time, you'll make it again and again (and again). It's sticky, warm, sweet, and the perfect fall dessert (or breakfast... or snack... okay, maybe even dinner...)
Ingredients
Dough
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided, 2 tablespoons softened and 2 tablespoons melted
- 1 cup milk, warm (about 110 degrees)
- 1/3 cup water, warm (about 110 degrees)
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for work surface
- 2 teaspoons salt
Brown sugar coating:
- 1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 8 tablespoons butter (1 stick), melted
Glaze:
- 1 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
- 3 tablespoons milk
Instructions:
- Butter a Bundt pan with the 2 tablespoons softened butter. Set aside.
- In a large measuring cup, mix together the milk, water, melted butter, sugar, and yeast. Mix the flour and salt together in a stand mixer fitted with dough hook, turn the machine to low and slowly add the milk mixture. Slowly increase the speed to medium and mix until the dough is shiny and smooth, 6 to 7 minutes.
- Coat a large bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat lightly with the cooking spray. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise until doubled, 1-2 hours.
- For the sugar coating, while the dough is rising, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl. Place the melted butter in a pie plate. Set aside.
- To form the bread, gently remove the dough from the bowl and press it into a rough 8-inch square. Using a bench scraper or knife, cut the dough into 64 pieces.
- Roll each dough piece into a ball and dip the balls, one at a time, in melted butter and then in the brown sugar mixture. Place the balls in the Bundt pan in layers.
- Cover the Bundt pan tightly with plastic wrap and let the monkey bread rise until puffy and they have risen 1-2 inches from the top of the pan, 1-2 hours.
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees F, unwrap the pan, and bake until the top is deep brown and caramel begins to bubble around edges, 25-30 minutes. Cool the monkey bread in the pan for 5 minutes and turn out on a platter or large plate. Allow it to cool slightly.
- For the glaze, while the bread cools, whisk the confectioners' sugar and milk together in a small bowl until the mixture is smooth. Using a whisk, drizzle the glaze over the warm monkey bread, letting it run over the top and sides of the bread. Serve warm.
