Recipe: Classic beef stew

The evenings are getting cooler, and this is the perfect beef stew with lots of fall veggies. Make it for dinner and then freeze the leftovers or enjoy them for lunch.
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
2 lbs top sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, cubed
2-3 potatoes, cubed
3 stalks celery, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups diced tomatoes
2 cups beef stock
2 tbsp Tabasco
1 tbsp oregano
1 tbsp thyme
1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Heat a large pot over medium-high heat, add oil and beef, and sear.
- Add remaining ingredients except for the fresh parsley. Simmer for three to four hours.
- Sprinkle fresh parsley in just before serving.
