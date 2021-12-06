Recipe: Christmas Spice Macarons

Whether you decide to gift these to neighbours or keep them all to yourself, these classic cookies have a boozy twist.
Ingredients
For The Shell
2 1/3 cups (250 g) tant pour tant (equal parts almond meal and powdered sugar)
1 tsp. (4 g) Christmas spice
½ cup (112 g) caster sugar
5 Tbsp. (37 g) water
25 (40 g) egg whites (1)
5 (42 g) egg whites (2)
For The Amarula Ganache
1 Tbsp. (16 g) butter
2 oz. (175 g) white chocolate
5 ½ Tbsp. (84 g) 35% liquid cream
2 Tbsp. (28 g) of Amarula Cream Liqueur
Cooking: 150°C for 14 min.
Instructions
- Sift the tant pour tant and Christmas spice in a bowl.
- Heat the sugar and the water to make a syrup (until it reaches 118°C).
Simultaneously, whip up the egg whites (2) stiff.
- Pour the sugar syrup slowly over the egg whites to make the meringue. Let it cool until it reaches 37°C. In a bowl, add the other egg whites and make a first dough. Add the meringue in two parts, over the first dough and mix until you have a good texture.
- Poach using a plain nozzle.
- Let it make a crust and cook.
- Put the butter and chocolate into a bowl.
- Boil the cream and pour over the chocolate/butter mixture. Smooth with a stand mixer and add the Amarula liquor. Place in the fridge and leave to set.
- Once your dough shell has cooled, form your duo of shells by making two half shells of the same size.
- Temper the ganache, poach it on half a shell. Assemble the macaron with the remaining half shell. For better tasting, leave the macarons in the refrigerator for 24 hours, tightly closed.
AS SHARED BY Olivier Potier, Chez Potier, @chezpotier
While cookie exchanges are an annual tradition for many, South African cream-based liqueur, Amarula, is hoping to take the joy of sharing our favourite recipes much further this year. Just in time to celebrate National Cookie Exchange Day on December 22nd, the brand, along with 16 of the country’s top mixologists and bakers, are kick-starting what they hope will become Canada’s largest virtual cookie exchange which will ensure no matter what, we can still come together over the holidays and pay it forward, to benefit Food Banks of Quebec.
