Recipe: Chocolate chip muffins that are just like the bakery ones

These are absolutely delicious fresh out of the oven, but they also freeze well for quick snacks on-the-go.
Ingredients
2 ½ cups (315g) all-purpose flour
1 tbsp (13g) baking powder
1 tsp (5g) baking soda
½ tsp (2.5g) salt
½ cup (114g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 cup (200g) granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup (250ml) buttermilk (see notes for substitutions*)
1 tbsp (15ml) vanilla extract
1 ½ cups (275g) semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a 12 cup muffin tray with non-stick cooking spray or line with paper liners.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and chocolate chips. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sugar, eggs, milk and vanilla. Slowly add to the dry ingredients. Gently fold together until combined.
- Divide the batter into the 12 muffin cups and bake at 425°F for 5 minutes. Then reduce the oven temperature to 375°F and continue to bake for another 12-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
