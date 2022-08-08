Recipe: Chimichurri

This is a delicious topper for a perfectly grilled steak.
Ingredients
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped
1 small red pepper, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp kosher salt,
½ cup chopped parsley
½ cup chopped cilantro
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions
Prep this with care, getting a fine chop is really important to have a nice smooth topping and not a chunky one.
Add all your ingredients in a bowl and mix - let it sit for 1-2 hours to let all the flavors come together.
Cook’s tip: You can use flavoured olive oils to add different flavors, a chili oil to make it spicy, a herby oil to add to your fresh herbs, but in the end be sure to use a high quality oil.
