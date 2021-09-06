Recipe: Chickpea salad sandwich

This is a great protein and fibre-packed alternative to tuna or egg salad.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 stalks celery, chopped

3 green onions, sliced

1 dill pickle, minced

1/2 red pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup sunflower seeds, toasted (optional)

2 tsp fresh dill, chopped

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp mustard

2-3 tsp lemon juice

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

- In large bowl, roughly mash chickpeas with potato masher

- Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine

- Serve with toasted bread, in a wrap, with crackers or topped on a green salad.

Recipe courtesy of Robin Glance Nutrition



