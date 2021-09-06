Recipe: Chickpea salad sandwich

This is a great protein and fibre-packed alternative to tuna or egg salad.
Ingredients
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 stalks celery, chopped
3 green onions, sliced
1 dill pickle, minced
1/2 red pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup sunflower seeds, toasted (optional)
2 tsp fresh dill, chopped
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 Tbsp mustard
2-3 tsp lemon juice
salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In large bowl, roughly mash chickpeas with potato masher
- Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine
- Serve with toasted bread, in a wrap, with crackers or topped on a green salad.
Recipe courtesy of Robin Glance Nutrition
