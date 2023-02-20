Recipe: Chickpea Mason jar salad

This salad is super satisfying and packed with lots of nutrition. Plus, it's easy to transport too.
Dressing
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 lemon juiced
1 tsp of smoked paprika
Pinch salt and pepper
Instructions
This recipe is all about the prep. Start by slicing all your vegetables and slice your spinach and combine.
Drain your can of chickpeas and rinse with water.
Combine dressing ingredients.
Layer your salad - start by adding your chickpeas and dressing.
Add your pepper and cucumbers.
Add your olives and red onions.
Add you tomatoes, feta and walnuts.
Finally, top with your parsley and spinach mix.
*Cook’s Tip* A mason jar salad is all about the layers and the most important rule is to put the “harder” vegetables near the bottom as they marinade in the dressing and the softer vegetables at the top, protecting them from wilting and getting soggy.
Sit in the fridge so chickpeas marinade in the dressing and enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
