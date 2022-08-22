Recipe: Charred peach salsa

Peaches are in season right now - make the most of this succulent summer fruit with this savoury salsa.
Ingredients
1 small red onion
1 Roma tomato
1 lime
1 jalapeno
1 bunch of cilantro
2-3 peaches
Salt
Instructions
Finely chop your tomato, cilantro, and red onion.
Pit your peaches and place the jalapeno and peaches on a grill, charring them on all sides.
Finely chop the peaches, de-seed and finely chop the jalapeno.
Place it all in a bowl and squeeze lime juice over top with a sprinkle of salt.
Cook’s tip: You can also cut the lime in half and char it to add a little extra BBQ flavor.
Taste and enjoy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.