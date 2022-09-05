Recipe: Charred green goat cheese salad

Sometimes ingredients work harmoniously together - this salad deliciously proves this to be true!
Ingredients
1 head broccoli
Garlic scapes
Around 125g Goat cheese
Drizzle olive oil
Half a lemon, juiced
Instructions
Remove the florets from the broccoli stem and slice your garlic scapes to 1 inch pieces.
Get a cast iron pan on medium heat with butter on the BBQ.
Toss the broccoli in some olive oil and grill directly on grates. Cook until bright green and a little charred.
Cooks tip: Watch the broccoli. There's a fine line between charred and burned. Broccoli takes on smoke very well but you need to be vigilant.
Toss the Garlic scapes in the butter and cook until softened.
Place the broccoli and garlic scapes in a bowl with the goat cheese.
Dress in olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper.
Mix all together and enjoy.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
