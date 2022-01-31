Recipe: Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

Just in time for Superbowl Sunday, these bites pack big flavour that will remind you of wings but are actually much healthier!
Ingredients
1 head cauliflower
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (la Chinata)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon roasted garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 cup buttermilk
¼ cup buffalo sauce
Ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping
Instructions
- Cut up cauliflower into florets.
- Mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and spices together in one bowl.
- Pour in buttermilk and whisk until lump free.
- Get your deep fryer or a large pot filled with frying oil heated to 375 F.
- Dunk each cauliflower floret in the batter and place in the hot oil.
- Fry until golden, turning the bites once in the oil.
Cook’s tip: Don't overcrowd your oil as this will drop the temperature of the oil and your bites will become oily.
- Drain the bites on a paper towel.
- Put the bites in a bowl and pour buffalo sauce over them. Mix until well coated.
- Serve with Ranch sauce or blue cheese dressing.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
