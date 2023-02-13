Recipe: Buzzfit peanut satay

This dish is a wonderful mix of savoury and sweet.
Coconut rice
Ingredients
1 cup basmati rice
1 cup coconut milk
¾ cup water
Pinch of salt
1 chili, sliced thin
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
Instructions
Rinse rice under water until the water runs clear.
Place water, coconut milk, salt and rice in a pot.
Bring to a boil and then turn down and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Take off heat, fluff with a fork and let it stand for 10 minutes.
Slice your cilantro and chili and mix in the rice when you are ready to serve.
Satay Sauce
3 tbsp creamy or crunchy peanut butter
1.5 tbsp rice vinegar
1.5 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp chili powder
1.5 tsp red curry paste
3 tbsp coconut milk
1 lime, juiced
Mix all the ingredients together in a pot on low heat and mix together until creamy. Feel free to add chili sauce for more of a spicy kick.
Marinade
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp chili powder
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 tbsp sesame oil
3 clove garlic, minced
Thumb size piece of ginger, chopped
1 lime, juiced
2 lbs chicken thighs or breast (breast is leaner, but thigh has more flavor)
Instructions
Mix marinade ingredients in a bowl.
Place chicken in the bowl and let it marinate for 30 minutes to overnight.
Cooking
You can do this two ways - the first is to light a bbq, place the chicken on skewers and cook over high heat until you get an internal temperature of 165F.
Or get a pan nice and hot with some olive oil in it. Cook the chicken, you really want to focus on getting a nice sear and crust on the chicken, again cooking to 165 F internal temperature.
Remove chicken, let rest for 5 minutes and then dunk in your satay sauce.
Serve over the rice topped with peanuts, lime wedges, chili sauce, and fresh mint.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
