Recipe: Buffalo dip

Kick-off Superbowl Sunday with this hearty dip that has all the delicious goodness of Buffalo chicken wings, but dip-able!
Ingredients
2 chicken breasts, seasoned in a salt pepper garlic seasoning or leftover rotisserie chicken
8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)
½ cup Frank's buffalo sauce
½ cup ranch dressing
1 cup shredded Tex Mex cheese
Topping:
Cilantro
Red onion
Instructions
Cook your chicken in a pan and shred it (or use leftover chicken you have)
-Cook's Tip– You can use a mixer to shred chicken with ease
Add everything to a bowl, mix very well and place in an oven safe dish to bake in the oven or smoker at 350 F for 20-30 minutes.
Mix everything together.
Top with fresh red onions and cilantro.
Serve with nacho chips.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
