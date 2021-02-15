Recipe: Buckwheat Chia Pudding with Almond Butter Drizzle

Although chia puddings are as plentiful as the day is long, if you haven’t tried adding toasted buck- wheat to a chia pudding before, you are in for a real treat. Buckwheat adds a nutty, earthy flavour and skin-loving antioxidants that help you glow from the inside out. Despite its misleading name, buck- wheat is a seed, not a grain, which makes it suitable for those on gluten-free diets. The cacao powder adds a subtle chocolate flavour, but you can just as easily leave it out if you prefer.
Ingredients
½ cup (125 mL) + 1 tablespoon (15 mL) raw buckwheat groats
1½ cups (375 mL) unsweetened almond milk
1 banana
1 tablespoon (15 mL) chia seeds
1 tablespoon (15 mL) flax seeds
1 tablespoon (15 mL) cacao powder (optional)
1 tablespoon (15 mL) pure maple syrup
Pinch of sea salt
To Serve
Raw cacao nibs
Fresh strawberries, chopped
Natural almond butter, to drizzle
Instructions
1. Heat a dry, large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the buckwheat groats in a single layer. Toast, tossing occasion- ally, until fragrant and lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes.
2. Transfer the toasted buckwheat to a high-speed blender or food processor, reserving 1 tablespoon (15 mL) to top the pudding. Add the almond milk, banana, chia seeds, flax seeds, cacao powder (if using), maple syrup, and salt. Blend until smooth, 15 to 20 seconds.
3. Pour the mixture into 2 small serving dishes. Cover and refrigerate overnight (the mixture will thicken as it sets). In the morning, serve topped with the reserved toasted buckwheat, cacao nibs, and strawberries. Drizzle with almond butter.
Recipe courtesy of Eat Good Fat By Lee Capatina, Penguin Random House Canada
