Recipe: Broccoli cheddar soup

A rich and creamy soup chock-full of veggies like fresh broccoli and carrots, the soup is thick and warm for cool fall days.
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter
1/3 cup diced onions
1 cup shredded carrots
2½ cups broccoli florets, chopped small
1½ cups chicken broth
1 cup milk
1 cup cream (whipping or half and half)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
2 cups shredded strong cheddar cheese
Instructions
Melt butter in a pot. Add onions, carrots, and broccoli, and sautée until soft, about five minutes.
Add broth, milk, and cream, and stir well. Whisk in flour, salt, and pepper. Bring up to a simmer and let cook 10-15 minutes until thick.
Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted.
