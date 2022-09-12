Recipe: Blueberry cheese tart

This tart brings together sweet and savoury perfectly.
Ingredients
Phyllo dough 3-5 sheets
1 brick cream cheese at room temperature
2 tbsp honey
1 cup blueberries
⅓ cup sugar
½ lemon juice and zest
Handful basil leaves
1 egg
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Get a pot on medium heat and add your sugar, blueberries and lemon.
Cook down until bubbling and blitz with an immersion blender.
Once blended it should thicken up place pot on low heat and let simmer for a few minutes to come together.
Place your cream cheese, honey, and blueberries in a bowl and mix until it comes together and makes a nice purple filling.
Lay out the phyllo dough and fold over the end about an inch to create a crust
Cooks tip: If you want a super crunch crust use three layers; if you want it to hold together a little better go for five this is a personal choice.
Fill the pastry with the cheese mixture spreading it evenly.
Take your egg and mix it up and brush the crust of the phyllo.
Bake for 17 minutes.
Pull out of oven let cool and place basil leaves overtop.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
