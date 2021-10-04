Recipe: Black bean soup

Black bean soup will warm your belly on those chilly fall evenings. Packed with healthy protein and veggies, it's also hearty enough to be a complete meal. It can be frozen as well.
Ingredients
2 tbsp oil
1/2 white or yellow onion, diced
3 cloves minced garlic
1/2 red or orange pepper, diced
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1 tsp chili powder
1 1/2 cups salsa
4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
2 15-ounce black beans, drained and rinsed
1 15.25-ounce whole kernel corn, drained
Instructions:
- Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add oil, garlic, onion, and pepper, and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently until tender.
- Add cumin and chili powder, then salsa and vegetable/chicken stock. Stir well and increase heat to medium heat to bring to a low boil.
- Stir in the black beans and corn, cover pot, and reduce the heat to low to simmer for 30 minutes.
