Recipe: Biscoff cheesecake

Turn a simple cookie into a dessert that is to die for!
Ingredients
Biscoff cookies, 2 packs out of 4 pack from Costco
3 Philadelphia cream cheese bricks, room temperature
3 eggs
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup salted butter
¾ pack Biscoff cookies crunched into cookie crumbs
Biscoff spread
Instructions
Start by making your filling and base as instructed in your Philadelphia package.
Beat together the eggs, sugar and room temperature cream cheese.
Microwave butter and mix with cookie crumbs until sandy like texture (wet sand).
Spread the sand on the bottom filling the whole 10 inch springform pan.
Make a ring around the tin with whole cookies.
Pour in batter and spread evenly.
Bake in a water bath at 350 for 35 minutes, turn off the oven and leave in for another 15.
Take out and let set in the fridge for AT LEAST an hour.
Microwave Biscoff spread and pour over top of the cake and add extra cookie crumbs, place in the fridge for 2 hours.
Remove the springform ring.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.