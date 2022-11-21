Recipe: Beef stew

This hearty dish will warm your tummies up on a cold fall evening.
Ingredients
2 lbs beef cubes
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup stout beer
1 cup beef stock
2 tbsp worcestershire
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp roasted garlic powder
1 tsp herbe de provence
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
2 potatoes, cut into 1 inch cubes
3 carrots, sliced into 1 inch rounds
2 celery stalks, cut into 1 inch chunks
2 tbsp flour
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
Parsley to garnish
Instructions
- First prepare all your ingredients. Cut all the vegetables, mix your spices together, mix your tomato paste and worcestershire sauce together, and pour your stock and beer together.
Cook's tip: You can always just throw the beef in the crockpot, but by doing the next step, you are adding a depth of flavor and coloring on the beef you normally wouldn't see.
- Place a large pan on a medium-high heat with some oil and brown your beef pieces. Once all browned, place the beef in the slow cooker and deglaze (pour some - roughly ¼ cup - beer and stock in the pan and get all those nice crusty bits off the bottom of the pan).
- Pour the deglazed mixture back with your beer and stock mix.
- Place all your vegetables with the beef in the slow cooker.
- Add your seasonings and the Worcestershire/tomato paste mix. Stir it all together so it coats the vegetables and beef.
- Pour in the beer/stock mix and set the temperature to low for 8 hours.
- After 8 hours, melt your butter and add your flour. Mix them together and then into your stew. Set the slow cooker to high and in 20-30 minutes, it should thicken up to a nice consistency.
- Place on warm and add your red wine vinegar and mix. Let it sit on the warm setting for a few minutes.
Cook's tip: If you don't have red wine vinegar, you can substitute with half a lemon. This injection of acid at the end is meant to brighten up the dish.
- Taste, season and serve with some fresh parsley on top and some nice bread.
- Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.