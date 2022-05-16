Recipe: Bacon Asparagus Crostini

Looking to do some spring entertaining? Then serve this delicious seasonal appetizer.
To make crostini (makes about 30)
Ingredients
1 ciabatta bread baguette
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Slice your bread and toss in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Place on a wire rack and bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes, until nice and crispy with a little browning.
Bacon Asparagus
Ingredients
Asparagus
8 slices of bacon
10 pieces of asparagus
1 tsp of salt, pepper and granulated garlic
1 brick of cream cheese
1 tbsp of sparkling water
¼ cup grated parmesan
Crostini bread
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 425 F.
Lay your bacon on a wire rack.
Toss your asparagus in some olive oil and your salt, pepper, garlic mix and place on the baking tray.
Bake both trays for 15 minutes.
Chop your bacon and slice your asparagus.
To make your cream cheese mix, add your brick of cream cheese, tbsp of sparkling water, 6 slices of chopped bacon, 3 tbsp of parmesan, and 1 tbsp of bacon grease in a bowl and mix until smooth and combined.
Spread the cream cheese mix on the bread, place two pieces of asparagus, and top with remaining bacon and parmesan.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
