Recipe: Asparagus salad

As summer gets underway, now is the perfect time to prepare this fresh and delicious asparagus salad.
Ingredients
Dressing
Champagne vinegar
Lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Salad
Asparagus
A leafy green - I prefer frisée for texture
Tomato
Bell Pepper
Cucumber
Grapes
Feta
Mint leaves
Breadcrumb Topping
Parmesan
Breadcrumbs
Canola oil
Instructions
First, make your breadcrumb topping by putting a pan on medium heat.
Add a 2:1 bread to grated parmesan ratio to the pan.
Add some canola oil and mix until your breadcrumbs have a sandy texture. Toss and fry until golden brown. Set aside.
Dressing
Mix 2:1 olive oil to champagne vinegar.
Take half a lemon and squeeze slowly, tasting until you have the acidity you like.
Season with salt and pepper.
Salad
For the salad, chop your lettuce, cucumber, pepper, and tomato.
Cut the asparagus and boil in salted water for 2-3 minutes, until bright green but still crisp. Remove and let dry on a towel.
Slice your grapes in half.
Slice mint finely.
Mix everything and top with breadcrumbs mix and feta cheese.
Add some nice whole mint leaves on top.
Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
