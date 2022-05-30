Recipe: Asian inspired pork skewers with Manadarin barbecue sauce

With a scrumptious marinade that takes just minutes to put together, these Asian inspired pork skewers are the perfect balance of sweet and savoury.
Pork Marinade
Ingredients
1-2 pork tenderloins or a pack of tenderloin medallions
1 tbsp Chinese 5 spice
1 tbsp roasted garlic powder
1 tbsp chilli powder
Pinch salt
A few cracks of pepper from the pepper mill
2 tbsp fish sauce
1 red onion
Method
Slice your medallions or tenderloin into 1 inch chunks.
Rip up your red onion to have pedals.
*Cook's tip* You need pedals and not slices to catch the flavors as it cooks.
Add all your seasonings and fish sauce.
*Cook's tip* I eyeballed the seasoning, so adjust to your own flavor - just keep in mind the 1 to 1 ratio on the three spices.
Mix and let sit for 2-3 hours minimum in the fridge. Best at 6-8 hours.
Mandarin BBQ sauce
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups ketchup
1 1/4 cups brown sugar
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 1/2 tbsp Umbeyoshi balsamic vinegar - this adds an amazing tang. If you do not have this, add more rice vinegar. I highly recommend a fruity balsamic.
2 tbsp Soy sauce
1 small can of mandarins - I used about 2-3 tbsp juice and a good handful of mandarins, about ¾ of the can.
1 red chili
1 tsp ginger, grated
2 cloves garlic, grated
Method
Get a pot on medium heat.
Slice your chili and grate your ginger and garlic.
Place in the pot and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add the rest of the ingredients, bring to a boil and let simmer for 5 minutes.
Blitz the sauce with an immersion blender.
Re pour back into the pot, taste, adjust seasoning to your liking.
Simmer for 10-15 minutes, until nice and thick.
Pour into a jar, let it cool to room temperature, keeps in the fridge up to two weeks.
Let sauce sit for a few hours - the more it sits, the more the flavor comes together.
Cooking the meat
Skewer the pork and add an onion pedal every three pieces.
Light your charcoal or get a pan on full heat and the oven preheated to 350 F.
Place the skewers on direct heat until about internal temp of 120 F and then sauce the pork and go indirect, cooking in the oven or off the charcoal.
*Cook's Tip* Using a BBQ glove like the one pictured really helps with flipping skewers.
Cook a few more minutes, until a temp of 145-150 F is reached.
Sauce again and serve with coconut rice.
*Cook's Tip* This two heat set up is so important to get a char, but a sticky, not burnt, sauce.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.