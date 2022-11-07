Recipe: Apple turnovers

Use those delicious fall apples in this scrumptious apple dessert (it's also great for breakfast!).
Salted Caramel
Ingredients
1 cup white sugar
¼ cup water
6 tbsp butter, cut into cubes
½ cup heavy cream
Pinch salt
Instructions
- Add the sugar and water to a saucepan, place on medium heat and cook until it dissolves into a clear liquid, about 4-5 minutes.
- Keep stirring so it doesn't clump and wait until it starts to turn a golden brown color. Do not wait until it is dark brown or it will taste burnt.
- Add in the butter and whisk until melted - be careful, it will bubble and foam.
- Take off the heat and whisk in your cream until all incorporated.
- Add a pinch of salt and you have salted caramel!
Apple turnovers
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
4 apples
1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
3 tbsp sugar
1 egg
Instructions
- Defrost your puff pastry and preheat the oven according to the puff pastry instructions - normally 375 F.
- Peel and core the apples. Slice them into nice thin slices .
- Take your sugar and pumpkin spice in a bowl and mix them.
- Cut your puff pastry sheet into a 3x3 grid, it should look like a tic tac toe board.
- Add a handful of apple slices in the middle of each square and top with a pinch of seasoned sugar.
- Fold the four corners onto the middle, creating a little parcel
- Beat your egg and brush each pastry with the egg wash.
- Place in the oven for the period of time on the puff pastry packaging, normally 15 minutes.
- It should come out a nice golden brown.
- Let cool.
- Drizzle caramel sauce overtop.
- Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
