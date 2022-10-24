Recipe: Apple pumpkin spice muffins

It's apple picking season, and you have a surplus of those beautiful red and green gems, use them in this delicious seasonal recipe. These muffins are moist and are great for breakfast or as a yummy snack.
Ingredients
Muffins:
2 cups flour, plus 2 tbsp to coat apples
1 ½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
2 tsp pumpkin spice, plus ½ tsp to coat apples
2 cups apples, peeled and diced (about two large apples)
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup milk
Topping:
½ cup butter, melted
¼ cup sugar
2 tsp pumpkin spice
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 and spray a muffin tin with no stick spray.
- Peel and dice your apples and place in a bowl with 2 tbsp flour and ½ tsp of pumpkin spice. Toss around until the apples are evenly coated. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin spice. Set aside.
- In a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add in the eggs, one at a time, making sure it is fully combined before adding the second one.
- Add vanilla.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients, alternating with the milk. Blend until completely smooth.
- Fold in the apples.
- Fill muffin tin, about ¾ to completely full. It should make exactly 12 muffins.
*Cook’s Tip* Use a standard size ice cream scoop to scoop your batter into your tin.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, between 25-30 minutes.
- While they are baking, melt ½ cup of butter and combine sugar and pumpkin spice for the topping.
- Once the muffins are baked, cool them in the tin for 10 minutes.
- Remove them from the tin and dip the top into the melted butter and then sprinkle generously with the sugar topping.
- Place them on a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
