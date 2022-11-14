Recipe: Apple jelly

Apple jelly is the perfect way to preserve those delicious fall apples. Use it on toast like jam or as an amazing marinade on pork.
Ingredients
1 L water
1 lemon, juiced
1 kg red apples cut into wedges – you can leave the pits and the skin
4 cups sugar
Instructions
- Bring water, lemon juice, and apples to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and let it boil for 30 minutes. Do NOT crush the apples.
- Strain in a fine mesh strainer and let it drip into a pot for 15 minutes - again do not crush the apples.
- You should have about 4 cups of juice.
- Take the juice to a saucepan and add the sugar and some cinnamon if you'd like.
- Stir and bring to a boil and then simmer until you get a jelly consistency it should reduce by about half (this takes about an hour).
- Skim all the extra white foam off the top every 10 minutes.
- Enjoy!
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
