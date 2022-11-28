Recipe: Apple cider

Cheers to late fall libations and delicious sips of spiked apple.
Ingredients
10 apples
4 cinnamon sticks
1 tsp whole cloves
1 ½ tsp allspice
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tangerines, sliced
About 8 cups of water
One thumb sized piece of ginger sliced (optional)
Optional 1 shot of whisky or fireball for an adult twist
Instructions
- Slice your tangerine, slice your ginger if using and quarter your apples - don't worry about the seeds - and place in a slow cooker with the remaining ingredients.
*Cook's tip: Adding ginger adds more aromatics, but it also comes with a lot of flavor. If you are not a ginger fan, do not use it. Ginger is a great addition if you have a cold or are feeling a little under the weather.
- Cook on low for 8 hours.
- Mash the apples.
- Remove and strain mash from liquid.
- Place liquid back in the slow cooker.
- Place back in the slow cooker for 1 hour on low.
- Serve warm or jar and place in fridge.
- Enjoy with some whiskey for an adult version of apple cider.
My name is Daniel Vanson and at A Canadians Cooking I share my love and knowledge of food. I am all about making what looks hard a little more simple for people and families to try new things in the kitchen.
