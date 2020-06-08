Recipe: 5 Perfect picnic recipes

It's a wonderful time to pack up the family and head out on a picnic... but leave the planning to us. Here are 5 perfect picnic recipes to tote along with you.
Homemade granola bars are a great snack for in-between throwing a frisbee or playing tag.
Toast your al fresco meal with apple "lemontinis" (just be sure to make virgin versions for the kiddos).
Rotisserie chicken cobb salad is easy to make with a store-bought rotisserie chicken (yay for no cooking!).
This recipe for super easy hummus is a healthful picnic side dish (or, for something a little different, try this green pea and parsley hummus).
And finally, for dessert: baked funfetti doughnuts. Dessert has never been so fun!
