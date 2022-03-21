Recipe: 5 Kid-friendly recipes for your little chef

One of the best ways to encourage healthy, adventurous eating is to get your child in the kitchen with you. Try these 5 kid-friendly recipes for your little chef and let them enjoy the fruits (or veggies) of their labour:
No-bake peanut butter treats can be stored in the fridge and make for the perfect portable snack. Get the recipe at Taste Of Home.
Baked spaghetti squash is nutritious and fun to make too. Get the recipe at Cooking With My Kid.
Baked Parmesan zucchini fries may almost be as delicious as the real thing! Get the recipe at Damn Delicious.
Ham and pineapple pita pizzas are great for a meal or a lunchbox. Get the recipe at Real Simple.
Grilled meatball kabobs start out with frozen meatballs, but homemade ones can be fun for little hands to make too. Get the recipe at kitchn.
