Recipe: 5 Dinners you can make in 15 minutes or less

With school back in session, and many people returning to work outside of the home, no one wants to spend endless hours in the kitchen preparing meals. Check out these 5 dinners you can make in 15 minutes of less.
Chop Suey (chicken stir fry) from Recipe Tin Eats is nutritious and takes just mere minutes to throw together.
Hot-smoked salmon salad with chive buttermilk dressing from Olive Magazine is a fresh, crunchy salad, topped with soft hunks of salmon and finished off perfectly with a tangy buttermilk and chive dressing.
Bean and Chicken Sausage Stew (Real Simple) is packed with healthy protein to keep your family full and satisfied.
Eating Well's Chickpea Curry (Chhole) is a quick and healthy Indian recipe and an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
Crunchy Asian Chicken Wraps (My Food and Family) are easy to make. Toasted sesame dressing and crunchy veggies give these wraps their Asian-inspired appeal.
