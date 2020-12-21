Recipe: 4 Yummy holiday desserts

End your holiday meal on a high note with these 4 yummy holiday desserts.
Ina Garten's Shortbread Cookies from Food Network Canada: This buttery shortbread cookie recipe by Ina Garten will be a holiday favourite for years to come.
Fabulous Red Velvet Cake from Midwest Living: A chocolate cake mix makes this bright red dessert easy to make.
Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake from delish: Move over, pineapple! This is our new favorite upside-down cake. This tastes like a spice cake crossed with a caramel apple and we are INTO IT.
Raisin-Challah Apple Betty from Martha Stewart: In this doubly lucky dessert, two Rosh Hashanah favorites—raisin challah and apples dipped in honey—come together in an ambrosial brown betty. Top it with sliced almonds and vanilla ice cream, and dig into a fruitful new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.