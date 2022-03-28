Recipe: 4 Quick dinners for school nights

These quick dinners for school nights are good enough that you can use the leftovers to pack up lunches for the next day. Plus, they're easy to make and super delicious!
Sweet-and-smoky cedar-planked salmon from Country Living. Fire up the grill to make this flavour-packed fish dinner.
One pot chicken fajita pasta (The Chunky Chef) - This hearty one pot chicken fajita pasta has all the great classic chicken fajitas flavours combined with creamy pasta in a perfect weeknight meal.
This ultra-creamy three-cheese spaghetti can be yours in just 15 minutes (delish).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.