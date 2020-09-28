Recipe: 4 Easy meals you can make from a store-bought rotisserie chicken

A rotisserie chicken makes for a great fast meal all on its own. But you can also do a lot with these versatile birds. Here are four easy meals you can make from a store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Easy chicken pot pie from Spicy Southern Kitchen is made with a rotisserie chicken and refrigerated pie crusts - perfect for a weeknight meal.
Nacho soup from delish has fire-roasted tomatoes, which gives the broth a slightly charred and smoky flavor, but if all you've got is a can of chopped tomatoes, no worries! The cheese is interchangeable as well. Whatever you like on your nachos should work here.
Loaded Greek feta fries from Cooking Light is made in the air fryer and only has 383 calories! How good do these look?!
This comforting, cheese chicken noodle casserole from Taste Of Home is delicious as a main meal, and as leftovers for lunch the next day.
