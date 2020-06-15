It was hard enough coming up with creative lunch and snack ideas for their school day, and now that we're home with the kids more often, the demand for snacks never ends! Here are 3 yummy snacks your kids will love.
Layered Hummus Dip from Family Circle. Make a big batch to nosh on throughout the week.
Sunflower Seeds and Cinnamon Sunbutter from Super Healthy Kids. Sweet and salty cinnamon sunflower butter makes a satisfying and allergy-friendly stand-in for nut butter.
Cereal Trail Mix from What The Fork. They’ve got the flavours you’d expect in a bowl of cereal but in the form of a portable snack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.