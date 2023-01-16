Recipe: 3 Quick and easy soup recipes you can make with ingredients you already have

Soup is a comforting meal that can be hearty, filling and made from the simplest items in your kitchen. Check out these 3 quick and easy soup recipes you can make with ingredients you already have.
Beer-Cheese Velvet Soup is rich, hearty, and extra delicious if you serve it in a bread bowl! From Taste Of Home.
Cauliflower Chowder is a creamy, low carb and wonderfully cozy soup for those chilly early spring nights! From Damn Delicious.
Peruvian-Style Chicken Soup with Cilantro and Lime has standard ingredients (chicken, carrots, peas) but also bell pepper, cumin, and potatoes, plus a generous dose of lime-scallion-herb puree for a brighter and spicier bowl of flavour. From Real Simple.
