Recipe: 3 Delicious late summer desserts to try

Have a summer sweet tooth? Try one (or all) of these late summer desserts!
Fresh raspberry puff pastry turnovers from sip bite go - This recipe for fresh raspberry puff pastry turnovers is 10x better than any frozen turnovers from the grocery store. Homemade raspberry turnovers are a puff pastry dessert you can freeze in large batches and serve as a treat after dinner or a sweet brunch side.
East grape salad recipe from Brown Eyed Baker - This simple Grape Salad Recipe is full of fresh red grapes, tossed in a sweet cream cheese dressing and sprinkled with brown sugar and pecans. It can be served as a side dish or dessert, and is perfect for spring and summer holidays and parties! If you’re looking for something a little different for your Easter menu, this would be a wonderful addition.
Quick and Easy Cherry Cream Cheese Danishes from Country Cleaver are the perfect on-the-go breakfast, or sweet treat for the end of the day.
