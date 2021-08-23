Recipe: 2-Ingredient banana pancakes

Banana pancakes are a satisfying breakfast for little tummies (and big ones too!), plus they are naturally sweetened. And with only two ingredients, the prep work is minimal. Top with fruit and Greek yogurt or chopped walnuts.
Ingredients:
1 banana
2 eggs
Instructions:
- Mash the banana and beat the eggs, adding to the mashed fuit.
- Fry in small amount of oil or cooking spray.
(I added 2 tablespoons of ground flax seed for extra fibre. It also served well to really bind the mixture.)
Recipe courtesy of Robin Glance Nutrition
