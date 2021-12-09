There's always something handy, practical, or useful that a foodie would love to have in their kitchen arsenal. These are some of the best foodie gifts out there in food prep, entertaining, baking, and so much more.
The Color Changing Nordic Mug from David's Tea has a beautiful bough design that's clean, modern, and sturdy. It also holds a lot of tea and comes with a lid that doubles as a saucer. Pour in hot tea and watch for a surprise. Pair it with our Perfect Infuser for the ultimate teatime duo.
Whether you're a guest and want to bring a sweet hostess treat or you're celebrating on home turf, the Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cluster New York-Style Cheesecake from President's Choice is decadent and absolutely delicious. This milk chocolate New York style cheesecake with dark chocolate cookie crumb base is topped with a luscious layer of caramel, and a blend of chocolate chunks and toasted pecan pieces topped by hand in every bite.
Also from President's Choice is The World's Best Eggnog Ice Cream... and it holds up to its name! Inspired by our World’s Best Egg Nog, it has a rum-flavoured ripple and can be enjoyed between gingerbread cookies, on the side of a slice of pie, or straight from the container with the closest spoon.
For coffee lovers who are always on the go, get them the Tim Horton's tumbler. Ideal for hot or cold beverages, it comes in a festive red and is dishwasher safe.
The latest craze in cooking is cooking sous-vide (a cooking technique that utilizes precise temperature control to deliver consistent, restaurant-quality results). The leader in these products is Anova Culinary. Their Precision Cooker allows you to cook like a chef without actually being a chef! You can make perfectly cooked meals with the touch of a button. What you do while it’s cooking to perfection is totally up to you.
Air fryers were the rage of 2021, but with counter space at a premium, a multipurpose product goes a long way. Black+Decker’s Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven combines the heart-healthy trend of air frying with the convenience of convection cooking for the perfect all-in-one appliance for holiday hosting.
The Wilton Candy Melts Candy And Chocolate Melting Pot is a baker's and candy maker's dream! They can make chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, and more, and it features an easy-to-clean and convenient removable silicone pot with an ergonomic, heat-resistant handle and two easy-pour spouts. The pot has two temperature settings, warm and melt so you can quickly melt up to 2 ½ cups of Candy Melts candy or chocolate in less than 10 minutes and keep it warm for dipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.